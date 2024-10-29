OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of OSW opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 2.14.

OneSpaWorld Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Separately, TD Cowen lifted their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Our Latest Report on OSW

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares in the company, valued at $12,175,910. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $87,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 467,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,806,302.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,904 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,316 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.