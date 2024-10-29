Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Onsemi updated its Q4 guidance to $0.92-1.04 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.920-1.040 EPS.

Onsemi Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ ON traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $73.80. 2,311,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,750,892. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Onsemi

In other news, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total value of $2,411,385.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $109,065.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 839,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,018,959.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Keeton sold 30,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.94, for a total transaction of $2,411,385.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 231,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,011,310.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $2,626,651 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on ON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

