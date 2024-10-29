OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.57. Approximately 2,248,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 7,105,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get OPKO Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OPKO Health

OPKO Health Trading Up 7.7 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.67% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,294,064.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 351,444 shares of company stock worth $11,611,127. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OPKO Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in OPKO Health by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 90,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 11,020 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 445,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in OPKO Health by 2.5% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.