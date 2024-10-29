Oppenheimer Raises United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $146.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.71.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $135.34 on Monday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.81.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 98.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 15,779.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,631,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,853,000 after acquiring an additional 14,539,321 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,671,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,556,000 after acquiring an additional 406,248 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,490,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $888,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,426 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,144,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $567,157,000 after acquiring an additional 393,434 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,113,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $611,445,000 after acquiring an additional 101,349 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

