Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Bernzott Capital Advisors’ 2nd Largest Position

Bernzott Capital Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,477 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.1% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Oracle were worth $9,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.52.

Oracle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ORCL traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,420,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,308,424. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.84 and a 200 day moving average of $140.79. The company has a market capitalization of $481.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

