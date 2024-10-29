Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on November 27th

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 164.3% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 1,800.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.12 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,200.0%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORC opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $557.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.28. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

