O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BNP Paribas

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY stock opened at $1,197.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $914.50 and a 1 year high of $1,221.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,152.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,082.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total value of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,406.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total value of $17,455,962.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,734 shares of company stock worth $35,789,929. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 60,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter valued at $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,507,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,723,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

