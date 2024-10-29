Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Buys Shares of 1,648 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,648 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 504 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Boeing by 6.9% in the third quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 9,343 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 286.2% in the third quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 29.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,253 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $150.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.45 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.48. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $109.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.79.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

