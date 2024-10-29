Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 129.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc raised its position in RTX by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.
RTX Price Performance
RTX stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.88 and a 200-day moving average of $111.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $128.70.
RTX Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at RTX
In related news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 566,723 shares in the company, valued at $66,725,966.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen raised shares of RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.
RTX Company Profile
RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.
