Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $3.76 Million in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 52,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,760,000. iShares MSCI Japan ETF comprises 1.1% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sentry LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verger Capital Management LLC now owns 38,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $67.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $73.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.00.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

