Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 100.0% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Independent Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 3rd quarter worth $3,562,000. Finally, KP Management LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $298.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.71.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

