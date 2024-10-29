Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.28 and last traded at $21.27, with a volume of 82458 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.78.

OR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised Osisko Gold Royalties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at $109,825,000. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,370,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 237.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,977,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,005 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,587,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,973,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

