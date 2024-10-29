Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 3,992 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $169.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

