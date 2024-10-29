PARSIQ Trading Up 2.5% Over Last Week (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $21.91 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ token can now be purchased for $0.0795 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ launched on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,656,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net.

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

