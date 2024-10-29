Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 442 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $60,023.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 246 shares in the company, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,409 shares of company stock worth $158,213,518 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $749.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $707.88 and a 200 day moving average of $660.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $399.41 and a twelve month high of $773.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $840.00 price objective (up previously from $800.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

