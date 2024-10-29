Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $759,000 Stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFLO. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VFLO stock opened at $33.19 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52 week low of $24.67 and a 52 week high of $34.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.