Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $134.45 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.29 and a fifty-two week high of $135.29. The stock has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.01 and a 200-day moving average of $125.14.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.2513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.