Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISPY. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,769,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 557.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 585,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 496,359 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,792,000. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,330,000.

NYSEARCA ISPY opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $104.00 million, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.87. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $45.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $43.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.6198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45.

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

