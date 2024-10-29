Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,593 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 65.5% during the third quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 96,768 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NXPI shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.90.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.7 %

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $249.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.78. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

