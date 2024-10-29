Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 885 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 26,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.3% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 58,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% during the second quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 42,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.58.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $163.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -365.21%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

