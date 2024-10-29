Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 88.7% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 128.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of APD opened at $318.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $332.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 16.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $308.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

