PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001390 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $599.43 million and $9.28 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 599,831,401 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 596,231,978.96708. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99922302 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $10,340,227.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

