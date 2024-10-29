PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $16.02 Million Stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 384,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $16,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 11,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUV traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 17,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,989. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.88 and a one year high of $42.76.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.