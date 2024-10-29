PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $416.68. The company had a trading volume of 174,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,852. The stock has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $397.98 and a one year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $44.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $589.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.07.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,610.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total transaction of $3,205,182.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.52, for a total value of $400,234.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,647,610.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

