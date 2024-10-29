PBMares Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,471.9% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $359.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.23 and a twelve month high of $417.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $394.71 and a 200 day moving average of $352.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

HCA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.11.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

