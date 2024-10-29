Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 104.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMDX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $208.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Baird R W upgraded TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $104.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransMedics Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $38.20 on Tuesday, hitting $88.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,433,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,963. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,180.50 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransMedics Group news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Nicholas Corcoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,902.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,557.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,205 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,907 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 649.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

