Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Price Down 4.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.13. 15,518,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 39,207,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.24.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 47.51% and a negative net margin of 216.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,426,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,400 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Plug Power by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 600,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 33,311 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Plug Power by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,945,162 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 400,120 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

