Polymesh (POLYX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.76 Million

Polymesh (POLYX) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Polymesh has a total market capitalization of $123.76 million and $8.22 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymesh token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polymesh has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polymesh Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 1,101,814,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polymesh Token Trading

