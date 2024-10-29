PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $40.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.96 and a beta of 1.13. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 391.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Bank of America raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

