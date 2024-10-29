Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 956,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Currently, 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PFBC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PFBC traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.21. 12,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.95. Preferred Bank has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $91.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $132.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Preferred Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Institutional Trading of Preferred Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 78.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 868,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,642,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 6.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

