Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

Get Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. alerts:

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as toll roads, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and railways; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, wastewater treatment, and power generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, landfills, and hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.