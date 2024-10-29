Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF) Short Interest Down 22.5% in October

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PYOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the September 30th total of 152,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
OTCMKTS PYOIF remained flat at $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $10.27.
Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
