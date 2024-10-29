PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.120-0.140 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $84.1 million-$85.1 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.2 million. PROS also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
PROS Trading Up 1.6 %
NYSE:PRO traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.37. 477,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,838. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 1.21. PROS has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $40.99.
PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $82.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
PROS Company Profile
PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.
