Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $100.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $108.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $130.99. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

