Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

Shares of QRVO traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $100.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.95. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $80.62 and a 12-month high of $130.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

