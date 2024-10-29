Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Purchased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $328,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 927.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 252,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,534,000 after acquiring an additional 92,082 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Quanta Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.3% in the first quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanta Services Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PWR stock opened at $313.36 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $317.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.29%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PWR. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $319.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $302.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quanta Services from $313.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $308.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $34,087,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,402 shares in the company, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, insider Karl W. Studer sold 23,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.51, for a total value of $6,318,302.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,631 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,791.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $34,087,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,595,938.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,357 shares of company stock worth $53,115,572. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

