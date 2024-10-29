Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up about 2.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2,250.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

DFAU stock opened at $40.16 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $40.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.74.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

