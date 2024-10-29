Quarry Hill Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Quarry Hill Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.5% of Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $225,000.

DFSE opened at $34.83 on Tuesday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $37.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.76. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

