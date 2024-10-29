QUINT Price Tops $0.0045 on Exchanges (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $52,366.15 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71,879.65 or 0.99240194 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71,525.75 or 0.98751588 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 784,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINT is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The Quint Ecosystem's flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse."

