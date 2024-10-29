Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 4,939 shares.The stock last traded at $3.40 and had previously closed at $3.48.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%.

Institutional Trading of Qurate Retail

About Qurate Retail

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qurate Retail stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEB Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

