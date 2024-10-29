Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $11.94 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 2.2% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $11,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,331,760 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $606,008,000 after buying an additional 172,465 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 441.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1,272.5% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 30,071 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.35. 823,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,693,238. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $91.64 and a 12 month high of $121.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at $25,617,068.19. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Edward Jones cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.67.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

