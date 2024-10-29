Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,309 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.27. The stock had a trading volume of 103,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,440. The firm has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $119.48 and a fifty-two week high of $161.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.37.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Diageo’s payout ratio is 71.51%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.