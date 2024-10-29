Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

AT&T Stock Performance

T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549,957. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.