Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,888,000. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $7,438,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AT&T by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,641,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after purchasing an additional 288,093 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 642.2% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 104,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 90,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after buying an additional 43,062 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on AT&T from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded AT&T to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.
AT&T Stock Performance
T traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,199,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,549,957. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.50 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AT&T Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.24%.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
