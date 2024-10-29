Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Sells 840 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 841,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 1st quarter worth $756,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 8,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.86. 1,407,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,177. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.65%.

In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total value of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,433,135.73. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Barclays boosted their price target on Fortive from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.10.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

