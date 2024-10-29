REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Shares Down 1.9% – Here’s Why

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.76. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

REC Silicon ASA Stock Down 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80.

About REC Silicon ASA



REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various Signature Silane gas, a pure form of silicon that produces product for fuel industries comprising specialty gases, including Dichlorosilane, Monochlorosilane, and Disilane for use in the manufacturing processes of flat panel displays, semiconductors, and solar cells; solar grade polysilicon, including NextSi used for multi crystalline and monocrystalline solar ingot and wafer production in the manufacturing of solar modules; and electronic grade polysilicon consisting of float zone-based devices are used in motor control and power conversion processes for hybrid and electric vehicles, wind energy, and high voltage transmission, 5G communications, high-speed trains, internet of things, and big data, as well as Czochralski for manufacturing of semiconductor wafers used in memory processors, optics, and micro electromechanical systems.

