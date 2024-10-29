Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) recently:

10/28/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $16.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/11/2024 – Core Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $13.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/10/2024 – Core Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

9/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Core Scientific Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CORZ stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. 6,229,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,692,834. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $14.64.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The business had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 5,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Core Scientific news, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 4,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 279,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,618.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,603.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 285,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,156.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,761 shares of company stock valued at $127,080. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 38,292 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,321,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Core Scientific by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

