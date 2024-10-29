Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 24 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $928.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,083.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,041.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $772.84 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 4.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.93 by $2.63. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,070.00, for a total value of $521,090.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,498,280. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,260.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,180.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,030.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,101.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.