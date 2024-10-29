Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Shares of LON RGL opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.71) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.78. Regional REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.49) and a 1-year high of GBX 358 ($4.64). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of £213.15 million, a PE ratio of -158.80 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a GBX 2.20 ($0.03) dividend. This is an increase from Regional REIT’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently -3,614.46%.

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and ARA Europe Private Markets Limited, the Investment Adviser.

