Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Short Interest Up 61.9% in October

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,850,000 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Relx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE RELX traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.91. 542,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 876,984. Relx has a 1 year low of $34.49 and a 1 year high of $48.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RELX. Citigroup raised shares of Relx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 31st.

Institutional Trading of Relx

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Relx by 144.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. 15.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Relx

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

