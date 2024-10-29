Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $39.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RNST shares. Stephens raised Renasant from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hovde Group raised shares of Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Renasant by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,746,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,775,000 after purchasing an additional 303,945 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 189.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after acquiring an additional 274,685 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,372,000 after acquiring an additional 247,354 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $4,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Renasant by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $34.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant has a twelve month low of $23.84 and a twelve month high of $37.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $318.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

