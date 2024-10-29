Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MGP Ingredients (MGPI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ: MGPI) in the last few weeks:

10/22/2024 – MGP Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $95.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – MGP Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/18/2024 – MGP Ingredients was given a new $75.00 price target on by analysts at Loop Capital.

10/18/2024 – MGP Ingredients was downgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $135.00.

10/18/2024 – MGP Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Roth Mkm from $92.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – MGP Ingredients had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $125.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

MGP Ingredients Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $102.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.16.

Get MGP Ingredients Inc alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total transaction of $1,096,139.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,232.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.